ABC7 Presents: SFMOMA - Robert Rauschenberg

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Artist Robert Rauschenberg broke the rules and pushed boundaries. He was a painter, sculptor, photographer, choreographer, performer and so much more. His experimentation with unexpected materials, such as two tons of mud and cardboard boxes, has generated revolutionary pieces, which have redefined the landscape of modern art.
From now until March 25th, visitors can view 170 of his innovative pieces in an exhibition called Robert Rauschenberg: Erasing the Rules at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Explore his famous artwork including, Monogram, Erased de Kooning Drawing, Mud Muse, and so much more! See if you find yourself asking why is this art? Who defines what is art? How far can you push the limits? These are the questions that made Robert Rauschenberg's pieces so controversial and inspiring.

