All lanes are now open on northbound Interstate Highway 280 just north of Bird Avenue in San Jose following a traffic collision earlier this morning, according to California Highway Patrol officials.At 4:08 a.m., all lanes opened to traffic and a Sig-alert was canceled, CHP officials said.The collision was reported at 2:52 a.m. and involved three vehicles. Northbound traffic was diverted off the highway at Bird Avenue, CHP officials said.