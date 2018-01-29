  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Pilot killed in plane crash near Buchanan Field Airport in Concord

Officials said a pilot died after a small plane crashed near Buchanan Field Airport in Concord Monday morning. (KGO-TV)

CONCORD, Calif. --
Officials said a fatal plane crash was reported Monday morning near Buchanan Field Airport in Concord.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor initially said two people were aboard, but later clarified only one person was on the plane, a single-engine Cessna 152 that crashed on federally owned land at Military Ocean Terminal Concord.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Marshal Robert Marshall said federal firefighters at the military base called the county coroner's office about a fatality related to the crash. No other information about the victim was immediately available.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the plane crash, Gregor said.

