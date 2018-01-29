Bay Area ballet instructor accused of child molestation arrested

Officials said a Bay Area ballet instructor from Daly City accused of molesting a child was arrested.Viktor Nikolaevich Kabaniaev, 54, who has worked in Contra Costa and San Mateo counties was arrested at his San Mateo home Friday on a warrant for 16 counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 for events that occurred in Contra Costa County.At the time of his arrest, Kabaniaev was working at the Westlake School for the Performing Arts in Daly City.Police said anyone with information about this case should call 925-256-3541.