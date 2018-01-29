Ask Finney: Dishwasher delivery problems, memory foam mattresses, sold bank

7 On Your Side's Consumer expert Michael Finney answers your questions, every weekday on ABC7 Mornings. Submit your video questions and tune in at 6 a.m.Stan from Castro Valley asked: I bought a dishwasher and was told the delivery would take one week. But we are in week six. Now, they are saying the item will not be delivered because they are out of stock. What can I do?There is no way to make them give you a dishwasher they don't have. Unless you got some really spectacular deal, it is time to get a refund and move on. So call and ask for your money back. If they balk, tell them I will be calling them in a day or two. If you have any issues, let me know about it by calling my hotline here at the station.Martha from Redwood City asked: I purchased two memory foam mattresses. My mother and I aren't satisfied with them for medical reasons. I've been in contact with customer service and their manager. They said I can't return but only exchange. Anything I can do>This is why you have to be so careful when buying a mattress. Retailers are hesitant to take them back because they can't resell them because of health issues. Mattress store are beginning to use return policies as a sales tool. Some will give you 120 days and more to return them -- that gets my attention. In California, retailers are allowed to set any return policy they want as long as they tell you upfront. If they didn't tell you or there is another reason this is unfair, I want you to contact me here at the station.Norma from San Francisco asked: My bank was sold. Where can I get my money from my accounts?Your money should still be in your accounts, it should be no problem whatsoever. Just use your accounts like you did before and ask at the new bank what's the plan for your accounts. Will they charge more? Will the local branch stay open? If you don't like what you hear, just close your accounts and open up new checking and saving accounts. If there is some reason you can't get your money, call my hotline and we will work with you and the bank to get the cash.