  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
FACEBOOK

Health experts urge Facebook to turn off Messenger Kids app

EMBED </>More Videos

There is a call from a group of health advocates to yank a Facebook app off the market. (Facebook)

By
MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) --
There is a call from a group of health advocates to yank a Facebook app off the market. They claim the messenger app for kids is a threat to their well-being.

There are 97 child advocates who signed the letter, including individuals and non-profits. They're asking Facebook to pull the plug on Messenger Kids.

RELATED: Facebook changes concern local police agencies

It is an advertising free Facebook app targeted at 6 to 12-years-olds. Facebook says it took steps to be responsible with the app, including giving parents tools to control their children's social media use. But those against the app sent Mark Zuckerberg a letter -- pointing to recent studies that show social media can be damaging to young people.

Here's a quote from the letter: "Younger children are simply not ready to have social media accounts. They are not old enough to navigate the complexities of online relationships, which often lead to misunderstandings and conflicts even among more mature users."

RELATED: Do you know these basic online privacy rules

They go on to point to studies that show social media use by teens is tied to higher rates of depression.

There is no reaction yet from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who is a father of two.

Click here for more stories, pictures and video on Facebook.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologyfacebooksocial mediachildrenu.s. & worldMenlo Park
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Facebook changes concern local police, agencies
Do you know these basic online privacy rules?
Facebook introduces 'snooze' setting
Facebook will now let you erase your ex after a breakup
Facebook changing News Feed to increase 'meaningful interactions'
FACEBOOK
Lovestruck hippo from zoo wants to be Fiona's boyfriend
Study: False information travels 6 times faster than the truth on Twitter
Dad forces son to run to school in the rain for bullying
Facebook survey asked users if pedophiles could ask underage girls for photos
VIDEO: Snow surrounds Upper Yosemite Falls
More facebook
TECHNOLOGY
SF-based Fitbit releases product designed for kids
Why GIFs are disappearing from your favorite sites
Why this anti-smartphone could be a safe choice for kids
Does the elevator "close door" button really work?
Is your Alexa randomly laughing at you? You aren't alone
More Technology
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video