ART

San Francisco artist Fnnch working to decriminalize street art stickers

Local street artist Fnnch launched a petition aimed to get 12, 000 signatures hoping to decriminalize a specific type of street art in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Local street artist Fnnch launched a petition aimed to get 12,000 signatures hoping to decriminalize a specific type of street art in San Francisco.

The art specifically is mainly the kind with adhesives, like stickers.

In protest, Fnnch and a group of artists posted hundreds of honey bear stickers across the South of Market neighborhood Sunday.



He hopes this petition will get the attention of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

Fnnch is about 600 signatures shy of his goal.

Click here if you would like to sign the petition.
