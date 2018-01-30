Report: Woman in San Jose officer-involved shooting made threats

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --Police are expected to release new details Tuesday afternoon about an officer-involved shooting that took place in the Alum Rock neighborhood in east San Jose.
The shooting happened Monday afternoon on Feller Avenue, the same street where officers shot and killed an 18 year old in 2016.
RELATED: San Jose police investigate officer-involved shooting
Officials said the woman inside was armed with a shot gun. Our media partner, the Mercury News reported the woman walked outside her home and made unspecified threats to people, including officers. One of the officers fired at least one shot at the woman, leaving her injured.
Neighbors are familiar with her and say she sometimes rents a room. "I don't know her personally. I just know she has a dog that she walks pretty diligently and she's pretty quiet, kind of keeps to herself," neighbor Gabi Reyes said.
RELATED: Man shot by San Jose police while allegedly striking mom with ax expected to survive
According to the Mercury News, the woman was reportedly suffering a mental health crisis and said she wanted someone to shoot her.
During a press conference at 2 p.m., the city's chief is expected to release what possibly led up to the shooting.
SJPD spent overnight hours at home on Feller Ave on eastside gathering evidence. This is where an officer shot a woman Mon afternoon. She was armed w/ shotgun. Chief releasing new details at 2pm #abc7now pic.twitter.com/bZOWTr8p0Q— Janine De la Vega (@JanineDLV) January 30, 2018