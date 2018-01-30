  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
BUSINESS

Beloved cafe on Peninsula closing after 34 years

(KGO-TV)

Janine De laVega
SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KGO) --
A beloved café that has been serving people on the Peninsula for 34 years is closing its doors. It's on a historical site, but the owner says the growth happening around it is forcing them to shut down.

Inside the Depot Café on El Camino Real, it's very homey. Eggs and bacon are served while you're being warmed by the fireplace. And all around you are hundreds of pictures of trains, fitting for a place that is at the entrance to the San Carlos Caltrain station. "It means a lot because my family and my children have been coming here probably like 30 years. It's really disappointing this is happening," said Mary Fox, a customer who drove from Belmont to have breakfast there.

The owner says the building dates back to the late 1800s. "I'm very heartbroken. I never thought I would close my business this way," said Mary Noviscky, the owner of Depot Cafe.

Noviscki said she's lost a good portion of her business because of the construction happening on both sides of Caltrain. One project will be apartments and the other is commercial and businesses. Her parking lot has shrunk to six spots. It's now located down the street and is about a five minute walk away. "Most of our customers are seniors and small children and disabled people. It's so hard to find parking and get over here," said Noviscky.

Noviscky explained Caltrain has kept her on a month to month lease. She sees no guarantee for a future lease, so she made the agonizing decision to leave.

Customers feel the neighborhood is losing a piece of history and character. "We've been coming here a long time and it's sad there's not much you can do about it though," said Jan Didricksen, a customer from Portola Valley who has been eating at the cafe since it opened.

The Depot Café's last day is Sunday February 18, 2018. The owner told ABC7 News with the cost of real estate she can't afford to reopen anywhere.

