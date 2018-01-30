  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
LOTTERY

Lottery winner from New York dies weeks after cashing in $1 million scratch-off ticket

By Eyewitness News
SIDNEY, New York --
A New York man who struck it big with a scratch-off lottery ticket died just weeks after he claimed the prize.

It was a lucky start to 2018 for 51-year-old Donald Savastano, a Queens native who was living upstate in Sidney. He played the New York Lottery's "Merry Millionaire" game and won $1 million.

RELATED: Woman facing homelessness while caring for parent wins lottery

"This is going change our lives, to tell you the truth," Savastano said when he picked up his winnings.


The self-employed carpenter shared some plans he had in mind for how he was going to spend the money, saying most of it was going to fund his retirement.

"I'm probably going to go get a new truck and I don't know probably go on vacation," Savastano said.

The plans also included a trip to the doctor, because he couldn't afford to go previously.

"He was self-employed," said Danielle Scott, who works at the store where he bought the winning ticket. "He didn't have insurance, he hadn't been feeling good for a while, I guess, and when he got the money he went into the doctor."

RELATED: San Jose police arrest 'Lucky Lotto Bandits', search continues for 2 others

The news wasn't good. He learned he had stage four cancer.
"He had a friend come and talk to me, and they told me that he was very sick and that he had brain and lung cancer and that he was in the hospital and they didn't think he was gonna make it," Scott said.


Savastano died Friday, 23 days after he won the lottery.

"I was hoping that the money was maybe going to save his life," Scott said.

Savastano's obituary said he was born in Queens and grew up on Long Island. He became a carpenter after working with and learning from his father as a child.

"He was known for his high-quality work and perfectionism. He always tried to reach out and help those he could by teaching them "the right way to do things," his family wrote in the obituary.

Click here for more videos and stories about the Lottery.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hobbieslotteryu.s. & worldcancerNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LOTTERY
Judge: Winner of $560M Powerball jackpot can stay anonymous
Powerball ticket worth $307,406 sold in Richmond
Ask Finney: Scratchers, TV warranty, tenant eviction
NYC lottery winners split $15 million in prizes
More lottery
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
Teen sinks half-court backwards shot in front of Globetrotters star
Win Big: Mega Millions numbers drawn for $450 million jackpot
Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots swell to combined $614M
John Muir national historic site reopening to public
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos