  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
FIRE

Firefighters battle toxic smoke from Richmond scrap metal fire

EMBED </>More Videos

A shelter-in-place was briefly issued Tuesday night when a Richmond scrap metal facility ignited, causing firefighters to act quickly to knock down the flames. (KGO-TV)

by Kate Larsen
RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) --
A large scrap metal fire in Richmond is sending a plume of toxic smoke across the East Bay.

Heavy equipment pulled piles of debris away from a toxic fire burning at Sims Metal Management in Richmond.

VIDEO: Crews battle fire at Richmond scrap metal facility
EMBED More News Videos

A shelter-in-place order has been issued as firefighters battle a large fire at a scrap metal facility Tuesday evening.



"This business takes in cars, they dismantle them, they sell the metal, so we have a heap of metal that's out there burning," said Deputy Fire Chief of the Richmond Fire Department, Emon Usher.

Usher says there are more than 40 firefighters on scene who have been trying to put out the 25-foot high pile of flaming metal since 5 p.m., but the firefighters can only get so close.

"We would be able to remove the piles of debris if the air quality nearest the fire was better, but because it was so bad and it was below 20 percent in oxygen, there's not a way anyone could survive in that area," Usher added.

EMBED More News Videos

A shelter-in-place order has been issued as firefighters battle a large fire at a scrap metal facility Tuesday evening.


Contra Costa County hazmat teams are monitoring the air, carbon monoxide levels have been high in the area.

"It's very dangerous. It's very poisonous," Usher said. "And that is why we're trying to extinguish this fire as quickly as possible."

Because of the poor air quality, the fire department has issued a shelter-in-place order for nearby neighborhoods.

Usher's advice to them, "Shut off their air conditioning, and shut off their windows, and close their doors, and keep their kids inside."

VIDEO: Large plume of smoke visible from Richmond fire
EMBED More News Videos

A shelter in place order has been issued as firefighters battle a large fire at a scrap metal facility Tuesday evening.



Shell, Dow Chemical, and Chevron fire resources are also on scene to put out the flames.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but ABC7 News was told Sims Metal is cooperating.

Toll takers from the Richmond-San Rafael bridge were evacuated around 10 p.m.

Usher says he hopes to have the fire out Tuesday night, but he will have crews out here Wednesday morning to ensure nothing reignites.

The blaze was first reported at 5:08 p.m. at Sims Metal Management at 600 South Fourth Street, Capt. Rico Rincon said.

Here are the latest shelter-in-place updates from the Richmond Fire Department:
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
firefirefighterscontra costa countysmokerichmond san rafael bridgeRichmond
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FIRE
Man dies after driving around barricade and onto live wires in NJ
Crews extinguish fire at homeless encampment in Oakland
The evacuation of Oakmont Senior Living in Santa Rosa
Oakmont Senior Living responds to wrongful death lawsuit
Sonoma County leaders analyze response to North Bay Fires
More fire
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video