Sleepover on U.S.S. Hornet provides perfect party for moon gazers

The Bay Area is getting ready for a lunar triple play, a rare sight in the skies. The super blue blood moon will be seen on the West Coast in the early hours of Wednesday morning.The moon is about to give the Bay Area a triple threat. Harry Marz and his family are making sure they don't miss it. "It's been 152 years since the last time -- looking forward to it -- a super blue blood moon," he said.There may be no better place to watch it than the flight deck of the U.S.S. Hornet."Hopefully the skies will be clear," said Elsa Francisco of Oakland. "There are telescopes available, I want to use them."Moon gazers have paid $35 each for the chance to overnight on board the aircraft carrier, which has more in common with the moon than you think."It seemed like the perfect opportunity to invite the public on board this historic ship, which served as a recovery ship for lunar landing missions," said Chris Miller of the U.S.S. Hornet.The rare event, a total lunar eclipse converging with a super blue blood moon will be most visible in the Bay Area between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Wednesday.Crew member Bill Fee will provide a wakeup call. He says people are used to hating him in the morning.It'll be early, but cameras and telescopes will be ready, facing skyward -- hoping to see history made in the stars.The next super blue blood moon will not happen again until 2037.