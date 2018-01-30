  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
WEATHER

Sleepover on U.S.S. Hornet provides perfect party for moon gazers

EMBED </>More Videos

The Bay Area is getting ready for a lunar triple play, a rare sight in the skies. The super blue blood moon will be seen on the West Coast in the early hours of Wednesday morning. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) --
The Bay Area is getting ready for a lunar triple play, a rare sight in the skies. The super blue blood moon will be seen on the West Coast in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

VIDEO: Highlights of super blue blood moon over Bay Area
EMBED More News Videos

Check out video highlights of the super blue blood moon over the Bay Area.



The moon is about to give the Bay Area a triple threat. Harry Marz and his family are making sure they don't miss it. "It's been 152 years since the last time -- looking forward to it -- a super blue blood moon," he said.

There may be no better place to watch it than the flight deck of the U.S.S. Hornet.

"Hopefully the skies will be clear," said Elsa Francisco of Oakland. "There are telescopes available, I want to use them."

Moon gazers have paid $35 each for the chance to overnight on board the aircraft carrier, which has more in common with the moon than you think.

VIDEO: Super blue blood moon stuns stargazers all over the country
EMBED More News Videos

Take a look at some of the photos and videos from the eclipse of the supermoon on Jan. 31, which was also a blue moon.


"It seemed like the perfect opportunity to invite the public on board this historic ship, which served as a recovery ship for lunar landing missions," said Chris Miller of the U.S.S. Hornet.
The rare event, a total lunar eclipse converging with a super blue blood moon will be most visible in the Bay Area between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Crew member Bill Fee will provide a wakeup call. He says people are used to hating him in the morning.

It'll be early, but cameras and telescopes will be ready, facing skyward -- hoping to see history made in the stars.

The next super blue blood moon will not happen again until 2037.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on weather.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathermoonstareclipsesolar eclipsesciencechildrenexploratoriumSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: Highlights of super blue blood moon over Bay Area
PHOTOS: Super blue blood moon stuns around the country
PHOTOS: Super blue blood moon over Bay Area
Here's how to watch the 'super blue blood moon'
Don't miss these sky-watching events in 2018
Super blue blood moon will appear brighter, larger than before
Super blue blood moon ignites sky over Bay Area
WEATHER
Forecast: Waves of showers, isolated thunderstorms
I-80 closed in both directions from Colfax to state line due to heavy snowfall
Some Lake Tahoe area ski resorts to get at least 3-feet of snow
Bay Area weather: Storms to continue this week
Storm moves throughout Bay Area, causes some flooding
More Weather
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video