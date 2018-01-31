Covered California enrollment deadline tonight
Today is the final day for open enrollment with Covered California. The health insurance enrollment ends at midnight tonight.
Agents are expecting an increase in demand today. To help out consumers, anyone who starts an application before midnight will still be able to work with a certified enroller to complete the process on Thursday or Friday.
Officials say thousands of people will rush to meet tonight's deadline. Those who sign up now can expect coverage to begin on March 1, 2018.
"Our top priority is making sure Californians have the time and help they need to find the Covered California health plan that works best for them," said Peter V. Lee, executive director of Covered California. "Covered California has partners who will make enrollment easier than you think, and with the financial help that is available it can be more affordable than you realize."
After open enrollment ends, customers may only sign up if they have a "life-changing event." That can include: losing health care coverage, getting married, having a child or moving. Medi-Cal enrollment is year-round.
Chipotle offering free Super Bowl delivery
Chipotle is hoping free delivery will bring back customer loyalty. The Mexican restaurant chain and its delivery partner Postmates are offering free delivery during Super Bowl weekend.
The offer will be valid in 40 cities where Postmates operates, including throughout the Bay Area.
Enter the code "chipotlebowl" on the Postmates site or app to take advantage of the free delivery.
Chipotle has been struggling with its image after a series of food safety scares began to plague the company in 2015. The company has tried various promotions, including introducing new products like queso and chorizo, to win back loyalty.
Insurance rankings favor small companies
The best insurance company for you, may be one you've never heard of.
A new study by independent insurance information company Clearsurance ranked the top insurance companies as reviewed by customers. Most of the top-rated insurance companies for car and home insurance were smaller regional providers. The larger players fared better in rankings for the top renter's insurance companies.
Only AAA and Geico made the top 10 list for auto insurance as major providers, and they ranked #7 and #9, respectively.
Clearsurance said it ranks the companies based on a mix of company and customer service ratings, as well as how likely a customer is to recommend and renew with the company.
