LOS ANGELES --Two teenagers were shot on campus at Sal Castro Middle School in the Westlake district of Los Angeles on Thursday, and a 12-year-old girl has been detained, police say.
The two 15-year-olds, one boy and one girl, were transported to a local trauma center. The boy was listed in critical but stable condition from a gunshot wound to the head, and the girl was listed in fair condition after being shot in the wrist, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.
Three others -- a 30-year-old woman, an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl -- suffered minor injuries due to shrapnel or broken glass, officials said.
One female person of interest, believed to be 12 years old, is in custody, and there were no outstanding suspects, Los Angeles School Police Department Chief Steve Zipperman said. It was not known if the suspect is a student at the school. A gun was recovered at the scene.
Officials said a motive remains unknown, and it is unclear how the alleged shooter got a hold of a gun.
Sal Castro Middle School was placed on temporary lockdown as police searched the school as part of the shooting investigation.
Police officers swarmed the campus after the shooting was reported shortly before 9 a.m. Sal Castro Middle School is located on the campus of Belmont High School, Los Angeles School Police said. Approximately 50 LAFD firefighters and seven ambulances responded to the incident.
Investigators said the shooting happened inside a classroom during a mixed-grade elective class. The school has been declared safe and there was no threat on campus.
Officials confirmed that although the campus was temporarily on lockdown, a normal school day was expected to resume with dismissal at 3:05 p.m. as usual.
Parents who wished to pick up their children early were directed to a baseball field near the school at Loma Drive and Crown Hill Avenue.
Vivian Ekchian, LAUSD's interim superintendent, said the district will provide emotional support to students and parents in the coming days.
A hotline has been set up for Sal Castro Middle School parents: (213) 241-1000.
