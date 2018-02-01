  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
SCHOOL SHOOTING

Police: 2 teens shot at Los Angeles middle school, suspect in custody

Police say a male student and a female student are victims of a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES --
Two teenagers were shot on campus at Sal Castro Middle School in the Westlake district of Los Angeles on Thursday, and a 12-year-old girl has been detained, police say.

VIDEO: Sal Castro student calls brother, 'Someone just got shot, I need you'
A young man said he dropped everything and rushed to Sal Castro Middle School when his little sister called him and said, "Someone just got shot, I need you."



The two 15-year-olds, one boy and one girl, were transported to a local trauma center. The boy was listed in critical but stable condition from a gunshot wound to the head, and the girl was listed in fair condition after being shot in the wrist, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Three others -- a 30-year-old woman, an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl -- suffered minor injuries due to shrapnel or broken glass, officials said.

RELATED: Sandy Hook Promise releases powerful gun violence warning signs PSA

One female person of interest, believed to be 12 years old, is in custody, and there were no outstanding suspects, Los Angeles School Police Department Chief Steve Zipperman said. It was not known if the suspect is a student at the school. A gun was recovered at the scene.
Officials said a motive remains unknown, and it is unclear how the alleged shooter got a hold of a gun.

Sal Castro Middle School was placed on temporary lockdown as police searched the school as part of the shooting investigation.

VIDEO: Worried mom says son was next door to LA school shooting
A worried mother says a her son was next door of what is believed to be a classroom shooting at a middle school in the Westlake district on Thursday.



Police officers swarmed the campus after the shooting was reported shortly before 9 a.m. Sal Castro Middle School is located on the campus of Belmont High School, Los Angeles School Police said. Approximately 50 LAFD firefighters and seven ambulances responded to the incident.

VIDEO: Westlake student describes bloody scene in frantic texts to mom
A student who witnessed the aftermath of a shooting at a Los Angeles school frantically texted her mom, describing a gruesome and bloody scene.



Investigators said the shooting happened inside a classroom during a mixed-grade elective class. The school has been declared safe and there was no threat on campus.

Officials confirmed that although the campus was temporarily on lockdown, a normal school day was expected to resume with dismissal at 3:05 p.m. as usual.

Parents who wished to pick up their children early were directed to a baseball field near the school at Loma Drive and Crown Hill Avenue.

RELATED: Worst mass shootings in recent U.S. history

Vivian Ekchian, LAUSD's interim superintendent, said the district will provide emotional support to students and parents in the coming days.

A hotline has been set up for Sal Castro Middle School parents: (213) 241-1000.

VIDEO: News conference on LA school shooting
Authorities hold a press conference on the latest developments in a school shooting in the Westlake district on Thursday.

