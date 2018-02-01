  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
SOCIETY

Battle looms over future of Lafayette crosses as property owner poised to sell

EMBED </>More Videos

There's a battle looming over the future of a prominent anti-war memorial in the East Bay. (KGO-TV)

By
LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) --
There's a battle looming over the future of a prominent anti-war memorial in the East Bay.

It's a display of 4,000 crosses just across from the BART station in Lafayette. Once considered highly controversial, the memorial has become part of the landscape -- but now its future is uncertain.

"My marching orders are to liquidate," says Charles Clark as a he stands at the foot of a hillside in Lafayette, a property he owns and one that's hosted the Lafayette Crosses memorial for more than a decade.

It's been more than six years since Clark's mother Louise died, leaving her 5 acres of land to her six children.

Louise Clark was a founder and supporter of the crosses memorial, put up in 2006 as an anti-war statement. But now, as co-trustee, Charles Clark says it's time to sell, putting the future of the crosses in limbo.



"Once I sell it, it's not going to be up to me," explained Clark. "If that's the end result, that's the end result, but it's my goal to keep a memorial of some sort going here, if we can."

Clark has offered to donate the southern slope, where the crosses sit, to the city.

"In every situation, they've declined my offer. They don't want it," said Clark.

In the meantime, the Lafayette Planning Commission has approved Clark's application to redraw the property lines to make it more attractive to potential buyers.

"Mr Clark wanted to move the lot line between his two parcels, so that the two homes that exist on one parcel could now have their own lot," explained Niroop Srivatsa, the Director of the Lafayette Building and Planning Department.

It's a decision that's now been appealed to the full city Council.

"The public has somewhat adopted, is involved in this now," said Mike Munnelly, a neighbor and longtime supporter of the memorial. "And I don't think he has a right to just take it away."

But not everyone in Lafayette is a fan of the memorial, including some families who've lost loved ones in the wars.

"There's a wide range of views," said Peter Clark, president of the Happy Valley Improvement Association. "Some will come up to me and say you've got to get rid of those crosses. They're a terrible, terrible insult to my family."

The city council will consider the next step for the property on February 12.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societymemorialwarafghanistan warLafayette
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
San Francisco to kick off St. Patrick's Day with parade
Popular exhibit Bouquets to Art returns to SF
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
Oakland elementary students not very impressed with time capsule
ICYMI: Here's a look at some of this week's most memorable moments
More Society
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video