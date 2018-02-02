  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

Judge will not punish father who attacked Nassar in court

Randall Margraves, the father of three of Larry Nassar's victims, had an exchange with the judge before lunging at Larry Nassar. (CNN, Pool)

LANSING, Michigan --
A judge says there's "no way" she'll punish a father of three victims of Larry Nassar after the dad tried to attack the former sports doctor in a Michigan courtroom.

RELATED: 'Grant me 5 minutes in a locked room with this demon' What Randall Margraves said before lunging at Larry Nassar

Randall Margraves apologized Friday, a few hours after he charged toward Nassar during a sentencing hearing in Eaton County, Michigan.

Judge Janice Cunningham says a punishment isn't appropriate based on the crimes committed by Nassar and the anguish felt by families. But she also says it's wrong to "combat assault with assault."

VIDEO: Father of Nassar sex abuse victim apologizes to judge for courtroom outburst
Randall Margraves was quickly tackled by bailiffs Friday when he lunged at Larry Nassar. Two of Margraves' daughters are among more than 30 victims who've given statements during the hearing, which began Wednesday. Here's a look at his apology to the judge.



Nassar must listen to scores of victims before he's sentenced next week for sexual assault. He's admitted molesting young gymnasts. He's already been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison in another county.

The man addressed the court, "I would ask you, as part of the sentencing, to grant me five minutes in a locked room with this demon. Would you do that?"

VIDEO: Aly Raisman delivers victim impact statement at trial for Larry Nassar
Aly Raisman delivers victim impact statement and much more at trial for Larry Nassar


As the judge denied the man's request, he continued to ask, "Would you give me one minute?"

He then exclaimed and lunged across the courtroom before being tackled by bailiffs and removed from the courtroom.

The former sports doctor who admitted molesting some of the nation's top gymnasts for years was sentenced last week to 40 to 175 years in prison.

Disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is expected to hear from more victims who say he molested them when his third and final sentencing hearing resumes.

VIDEO: Judge's full statement
Watch Judge Rosemarie Aquilina's full statement during the sentencing of Dr. Larry Nassar.



The proceedings are expected to extend into next week.

This time the focus is on abuse that happened at the elite Twistars gymnastics club in Michigan where Nassar offered treatments. The young athletes who confronted Nassar on Wednesday saved some of their harshest words for John Geddert, an Olympic coach who operated Twistars.
They said Geddert created an ultra-competitive atmosphere, was indifferent to injuries and rarely offered gymnasts any choice to see a different doctor.

Geddert has been suspended by USA Gymnastics, the sport's governing body, and has announced his retirement. He transferred ownership of the gym to his wife.

Click here for more stories on sexual misconduct.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

VIDEO: Nassar's full statement
Watch Dr. Larry Nassar's full statement given during his sentencing hearing.

