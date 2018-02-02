  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
FIRE

Officials say warning system operated well during Richmond's Sims Metal fire

(KGO-TV)

RICHMOND, Calif. --
Contra Costa County sheriff's officials said that the community warning system functioned properly during a fire Tuesday at a metal shop in Richmond, despite critical comments by the city's mayor.

"In yesterday's incident, the CWS worked as designed - alerts were sent once all the information was received from the requesting agency," Assistant Sheriff Mark Williams said in a statement.

"Mayor Butt's statement that it took an hour to get out the first alert after receiving the necessary information from Richmond Fire is totally inaccurate, misleading and presumptuous."

Mayor Butt was not immediately available for comment Friday morning.

RELATED: Richmond mayor upset with emergency alert process during Sims Metal fire

Sheriff's officials said the warning system is meant to ensure that the public gets emergency alerts completely and as quickly as possible once sheriff's officials receive the necessary information from the requesting agency.

Sheriff's officials said operators of the warning system received all the necessary information to issue an alert at 5:55 p.m. and there was no request to activate the sirens.

The first alert was sent at 6:08 p.m. through the Telephone Emergency Notification System, which includes phone, text and email alerts.


RELATED: Firefighters battle toxic smoke from Richmond scrap metal fire

The alert was also posted on social media and websites.

Sheriff's officials said as the fire continued to burn and produce smoke and the winds shifted, the shelter-in-place area had to be expanded.

Operators of the warning system worked to get the information to additional shelter-in-place areas.

A second alert went out at 6:44 p.m. and a third at 7:57 p.m. and the last at 8:50 p.m.

The alerts went out at the request of the Richmond Fire Department and the Contra Costa Hazardous Materials Programs.

Sheriff's officials said as the situation stabilized, no expansion of the shelter-in-place area was needed and a map that included all the affected areas was posted on the sheriff's office website and on his office's Facebook page and released to the news media.

Sheriff's officials encourage all county residents to sign up for alerts at www.cococws.us and to follow the warning system on Twitter CoCoCWS and Facebook at CoCoCWS.


Click here for more videos and stories about fires.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
firefirefighterscontra costa countysmokerichmond san rafael bridgeRichmond
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Related
Richmond mayor upset with emergency alert process during metal fire
Shelter-in-place lifted for residents near scrap metal fire in Richmond
Firefighters battle toxic smoke from Richmond scrap metal fire
FIRE
Man dies after driving around barricade and onto live wires in NJ
Crews extinguish fire at homeless encampment in Oakland
The evacuation of Oakmont Senior Living in Santa Rosa
Oakmont Senior Living responds to wrongful death lawsuit
Sonoma County leaders analyze response to North Bay Fires
More fire
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos