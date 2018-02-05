  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Ask Finney: Air, water machine for tires, magazine subscriptions, wine ad pricing

7 On Your Side's Consumer expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.

Question 1:
Tim asked: "I went to a Northern California gas station and they did not have water or air to fill my tires. They said they were not required to provide them. Is this legal?

Answer 1:
"That's not legal. California passed a law in 1999 requiring all service stations to provide water, compressed air, and a gauge to measure tire pressure during business hours. And it should be free for those who fill up their gas tank, but others can be charged. If a service station fails to provide the services for five straight days, they can be fined.

Click here to file a complaint with the Division of Measurement Standards.

Question 2:
Beverly from Newark asked: "Two of my magazine subscriptions expired in December. I was entered to their auto-renewal program and I'm now receiving past due notices. What can I do?

Answer 2:
"You should contact both magazine companies and cancel your subscription immediately. Generally, they will go along with this. Auto renewal has been like a ticking time bomb that you don't know about until the renewal has passed. But, that is changing this summer. On July 1, 2018, a new state law goes into effect that says before you can be charged again, you must be notified and told how much you will be charged."
Question 3:
Juan from Fremont asked: "I received a wine advertisement in the mail. One bottle cost $28.99, but when I got to the store it was $34.99. The manager said it was a mistake. Can they honor the advertised price?

Answer 3:
"Not all the time, no. If it is a bait and switch situation, it is totally against the law. That's where they advertise one price and then on purpose, switch the price or attempt to switch you to another product. However, stores are allowed to make honest mistakes. If you think it was done on purpose, you can report the retailer to the Federal Trade Commission and your local district attorney.

Click here for more videos and stories from 7 On Your Side.
