SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Shark Tank's Daymond John is no stranger to hard work and now he's sharing some of his secrets of success in his new book "Rise and Grind".
As a young man, he started a hip-hop inspired fashion brand on the streets of Queens, New York with a $40 budget. He hand-sewed hats between his shifts at Red Lobster and now his brand, FUBU, has over $6 billion in sales.
While others might be searching for a shortcut to the top, says John, the truth is that if you want to get and stay ahead "you need to put in the work, you need to outthink, outhustle, and outperform everyone around you. You've got to rise and grind every day."
