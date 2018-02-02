SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The Warriors are gearing up to take on the Sacramento Kings Friday night. There's a watch party in the city, as well as the first-ever Warriors Run.
Hundreds of people will pound the pavement to support "Back on My Feet," an organization that helps people who are homeless.
ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze was at Chase Center, the Warriors' new arena under construction in Mission Bay.
Perks of emceeing @warriors #WarriorsRun to support @backonmyfeet! Up close and personal with #Warriors championship trophy!! #greatness #DubNation @abc7kristensze pic.twitter.com/KgUCly5dMs— Kristen Sze (@abc7kristensze) February 3, 2018
Excited to host the first ever #WarriorsRun tonight to support @backonmyfeet and help the #homeless get back on their feet!! @warriors #SF #abc7now pic.twitter.com/hqJMazXPyD— Kristen Sze (@abc7kristensze) February 3, 2018