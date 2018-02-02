  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

First-ever Warriors Run takes place in San Francisco

Hundreds of people will pound the pavement to support "Back on My Feet," an organization that helps people who are homeless. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Warriors are gearing up to take on the Sacramento Kings Friday night. There's a watch party in the city, as well as the first-ever Warriors Run.

Hundreds of people will pound the pavement to support "Back on My Feet," an organization that helps people who are homeless.

ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze was at Chase Center, the Warriors' new arena under construction in Mission Bay.

