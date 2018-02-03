  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
SUPER BOWL

CHP stepping up patrols for Super Bowl, cautioning Bay Area drivers

This is a file photo of a CHP vehicle. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
As the Super Bowl approaches, the California Highway Patrol is stepping up enforcement for Sunday - and cautioning Bay Area residents to designate a sober driver before the game begins.

During last year's Super Bowl, one person was killed in California in an alcohol-involved collision and 41 others were injured, according to the CHP. That same day, the CHP arrested 247 people on suspicion of driving under the influence.

This year, all state highways in the Bay Area will be patrolled with a zero tolerance approach to drunk and drugged driving, the CHP said. All available Bay Area personnel, including command staff, middle managers, supervisors and officers, will be roving the highway, according to the CHP.

The law enforcement agency is asking individuals hosting Super Bowl parties to do their part by keeping impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel.

"Have a game plan ready to avoid a tragedy. Leave your car keys at home if you will be consuming alcoholic beverages, and use public transportation, a designated driver or a ride-hailing service to stay safe," Warren Stanley, acting commissioner of the CHP, said in a statement.
