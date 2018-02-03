Warm weather draws crowds to Bay Area hotspots

You might say it's the dog days of winter in the Bay Area.Hundreds of dog lovers took their best friends to Point Isabel in Richmond Saturday, to let them swim or play ball. The midday temperatures were downright hot."This is amazing it feels like summer, all the dogs are excited too," said Carolyn Laing from Berkeley.In Marin County, The Marin Rowing club was holding its annual fundraiser in the parking lot of Bon Air shopping Plaza. The team was taking turns on rowing machines for 24 hours, raising money for the team's youth programs."This afternoon's going to be hot but were used to it, we row all year long and we can handle it," said Katie Reis.In San Francisco, Crissy Field was the place to be. Hundreds flocked to the beach to soak in the sun on a rare February weekend.Tourists were amazed."We timed it just right, when we left it was snowing back home," said Janet Stolp from Delaware.San Jose: *78 (Today) -74 (2009)Santa Rosa: *76 (Today) - 72 (2009)Moffett field: *77 (Today) - 71 (2015)SFO: *76 (Today) - 70 (1984)Kentfield 72 (Today) - 72 (2001)Half Moon Bay 77 (Today) - 71 (1984)Oakland Airport 76 (Today) - 70 (1963)