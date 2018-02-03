To say Abhishek Kumar Sharma travels light would be an understatement.He has only the necessities as he travels the world on his bike."I don't have money. I have only love and peace in my heart," said Sharma.And on his bike, Abhishek began his climate change and world peace awareness tour, three years ago.He's traveled 32,000 miles, visited 988 cities and 40 countries.He left India in 2014 to spread the word about global warming.And what he's found in every city are curious strangers with open hearts and minds.While in Russia, Abhishek said, "even I met mafias, drug dealers, weapons smugglers, trust me, they all supported me so believe me in 38 months zero bad experiences," he said.Abhishek has captured this amazing journey on camera and posts and blogs daily.His supporters are all over the world.That network of like-minded stranger friends has helped Abhishek with meals, hotels, flights, really anything.Sam Devdhara was so impressed by Abhishek's humanitarian message he hosted him for two days."It's absolutely just motivational. He wants to go out, connect people, connect countries, connect cultures," said Sam Devdhara.The 29 year old still has three years and 50 countries left on his connect the world' tour which will eventually end in India.Once returning home, Abhishek plans to build self sustaining villages.