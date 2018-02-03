  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
SOCIETY

Man riding bike around the world for climate action, world peace stops in Bay Area

EMBED </>More Videos

To say Abhishek Sharma travels light would be an understatement. (KGO-TV)

By
SARGENT, Calif. (KGO) --
To say Abhishek Kumar Sharma travels light would be an understatement.

He has only the necessities as he travels the world on his bike.

"I don't have money. I have only love and peace in my heart," said Sharma.

And on his bike, Abhishek began his climate change and world peace awareness tour, three years ago.

He's traveled 32,000 miles, visited 988 cities and 40 countries.

He left India in 2014 to spread the word about global warming.

And what he's found in every city are curious strangers with open hearts and minds.

While in Russia, Abhishek said, "even I met mafias, drug dealers, weapons smugglers, trust me, they all supported me so believe me in 38 months zero bad experiences," he said.

Abhishek has captured this amazing journey on camera and posts and blogs daily.
His supporters are all over the world.

That network of like-minded stranger friends has helped Abhishek with meals, hotels, flights, really anything.

Sam Devdhara was so impressed by Abhishek's humanitarian message he hosted him for two days.

"It's absolutely just motivational. He wants to go out, connect people, connect countries, connect cultures," said Sam Devdhara.

The 29 year old still has three years and 50 countries left on his connect the world' tour which will eventually end in India.

Once returning home, Abhishek plans to build self sustaining villages.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldbicycleclimate changefeel goodSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
San Francisco to kick off St. Patrick's Day with parade
Popular exhibit Bouquets to Art returns to SF
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
Oakland elementary students not very impressed with time capsule
ICYMI: Here's a look at some of this week's most memorable moments
More Society
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video