  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
SIDESHOW

Police break up large sideshow in Oakland

EMBED </>More Videos

Police in Oakland broke up a large sideshow near Fremont High early Sunday morning. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
There was screeching tires and burning rubber in Oakland early Sunday. A large crowd gathered on High Street to watch a sideshow play out.

The owner of a nearby Exxon station says sideshow spectators vandalized his business with the trail of broken glass.

Surveillance video from inside the store after doors were locked shows a crowd smashing the front glass door. Several people are seen running in and out with stolen merchandise. The clerk inside was not hurt, he called 911.

"As business owners we definitely feel scared, it's the responsibility of OPD to make things safer for us," said the station owner, who declined to give his name.

When officers responded, some had bottles thrown at them by the crowd. No officers were injured.

The Oakland Police Department says it towed 30 cars from the scene and cited 147 people involved in the sideshow, part of its ongoing crackdown on the illegal stunts.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
side showsideshowpoliceOPDvandalismOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SIDESHOW
2 arrested after Richmond police officer hurt in hit-and-run
Richmond officer hit by car while trying to stop sideshow
Union City police try new tactics to prevent sideshows Friday night
Oakland police investigating sideshow activity
More sideshow
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video