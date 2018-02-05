VICTORVILLE, Calif. --The wait is over! More than 100 die-hard Cracker Barrel fans were on hand to witness the opening of the very first California location of the famed restaurant-store chain on Monday.
Cracker Barrel enthusiasts waited in line for hours in Victorville before the doors opened at 6 a.m.
One of the first through the doors was a Texas native who now lives in Orange County.
"I moved here from Dallas and I came up from Irvine. I love this place, I can't stand not having it, so I'm excited," he said.
The doors have opened at California’s first ever @CrackerBarrel off I-15 in Victorville! Who’s hungry?? https://t.co/U4qESlpJ4l— Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) February 5, 2018
The décor inside the newly opened location pays homage to Victorville and San Bernardino with various artifacts. The new location also created 300 new jobs.
A second location will open in Sacramento in May, and four more will open throughout California over the next two years.