The doors have opened at California’s first ever @CrackerBarrel off I-15 in Victorville! Who’s hungry?? https://t.co/U4qESlpJ4l — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) February 5, 2018

The wait is over! More than 100 die-hard Cracker Barrel fans were on hand to witness the opening of the very first California location of the famed restaurant-store chain on Monday.Cracker Barrel enthusiasts waited in line for hours in Victorville before the doors opened at 6 a.m.One of the first through the doors was a Texas native who now lives in Orange County."I moved here from Dallas and I came up from Irvine. I love this place, I can't stand not having it, so I'm excited," he said.The décor inside the newly opened location pays homage to Victorville and San Bernardino with various artifacts. The new location also created 300 new jobs.A second location will open in Sacramento in May, and four more will open throughout California over the next two years.