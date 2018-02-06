There's news of a big honor for Barry Bonds -- the San Francisco Giants say the team will retire uniform No. 25 this year to celebrate the slugger's career. He wore the number in his 15 seasons with the Orange and Black from 1993 to 2007."No other Giants player has worn No. 25 since Barry's final season," said Giants President and CEO Larry Baer. "It's time to officially retire his number in honor of his remarkable 22-year career as one of the greatest players of all time and for his countless achievements and contributions as a Giant."Baer went on to say, "Barry grew up with the Giants and followed in the footsteps of his Godfather Willie Mays and another Giant legend who also wore number 25 -- his late father, Bobby. By officially retiring number 25, we will not only pay tribute to Barry as the greatest player of his generation, but also honor the legacy of two of the greatest players to ever wear a Giants uniform."An official ceremony will take place on Saturday, Aug. 11 at AT&T Park when the club hosts the Pittsburgh PiratesIn addition to a pre-game number retirement ceremony, the first 20,000 fans will receive a No. 25 cap."I'm both honored and humbled that the Giants are going to retire my number this season," said Bonds. "As I've always said, the Giants and Giants fans, are a part of my family."