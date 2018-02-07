  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
7 ON YOUR SIDE

7 On Your Side, Consumer Reports Investigation finds millions of smart TV's can be hacked

EMBED </>More Videos

Could your TV be controlled by hackers? A new investigation by Consumer Reports found millions of smart TV's don't do enough to protect your security. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Could your TV be controlled by hackers? 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney has details about a new investigation by Consumer Reports. It found millions of smart TV's don't do enough to protect your security.

Who's controlling your TV?

Consumer Reports has found millions of smart TV's from major manufacturers can be controlled by hackers exploiting easy to-find security vulnerabilities.

The problems affect Samsung televisions along with TV models made by TCL and other brands that use the Roku TV platform.

"While evaluating smart TV's for data privacy and security, we came across a vulnerability in some smart TV's that can be exploited by a hacker, who could write code to control the TV without the user's permission," revealed Maria Rerecich, Consumer Reports Electronics Testing.

Consumer Reports was able to demonstrate how a hacker could potentially take over your TV. They can change channels, play offensive content, or turn the volume-up to full blast. All without your control.

"This happens because many smart TV's have a programming interface, called an API, that lets you use for smartphone or tablet as a remote control over WiFi," said Rerecich. "In some cases, we found that this API was not properly secured and that could let a hacker control your TV."

This investigation marks Consumer Reports' first tests using the Digital Standard, which was developed to evaluate the privacy and security of products and services.

When Consumer Reports reached out to Samsung and Roku, both companies said, they "take privacy and security seriously." TCL referred to Roku's response.

To find out more about what you can do to protect your personal privacy, and limit the amount of data your smart TV is collecting about you, here is a link to Consumer Reports' website. You will find instructions specific to your TV.

Now a representative from Roku reached out to 7 On Your Side, on Wednesday morning, and released this statement:

"Roku takes security very seriously. There is no security risk to our customers' accounts or to the Roku platform as stated by Consumer Reports. Roku enables third party developers to create remote control applications that consumers can use to control their Roku devices. These applications are only accessible to those on a customer's Wi-Fi which we recommend consumers lock. If customers prefer, they can, turn off this feature by going to Settings>System>Advanced System Settings>External Control>Disabled. Any characterization of this feature as a vulnerability is inaccurate."

And we reached out to Samsung, and they provided us their statement:

"Protecting consumer data is one of our top priorities. Samsung's privacy practices are specifically designed to keep the personal information of consumers secure. Our Smart TVs include a number of features that combine data security with the best possible user experience. Before collecting any information from consumers, we always ask for their consent, and we make every effort to ensure that data is handled with the utmost care. We have been in contact with Consumer Reports regarding the evaluation of our Smart TV and are looking into the specific points made. To ensure the security of any device, we continue to evaluate the feedback we receive on all of our connected products."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologytelevisionhacking7 On Your Sideconsumerconsumer concernsconsumer reportselectronicshomeentertainmentSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Earplay concert, Super Duper Burgers
Why you might want to consider travel insurance
Tragic pet incidents point to need to protect pets while traveling
Consumer Catch-up: iHeartMedia bankruptcy, Apple parental help
More 7 On Your Side
TECHNOLOGY
SF-based Fitbit releases product designed for kids
Why GIFs are disappearing from your favorite sites
Why this anti-smartphone could be a safe choice for kids
Does the elevator "close door" button really work?
Is your Alexa randomly laughing at you? You aren't alone
More Technology
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video