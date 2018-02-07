  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    
Oakland high school football star heading to college after signing with UNLV

Wednesday is Signing Day for thousands of athletes across the country who are planning to attend college. For one school in West Oakland, this was a particularly inspiring and emotional day. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Wednesday is Signing Day for thousands of athletes across the country who are planning to attend college.

For one school in West Oakland, this was a particularly inspiring and emotional day.

Amani Trigg-Wright is proud to boast that he attend UNLV for football.

The McClymonds High School student and football star signed Wednesday with the University of Nevada at Las Vegas.

"I am an inspiration to others," the senior said. "I feel like others can look up to me, so that they can say you can make it out of West Oakland."

No one was happier than his mom, who was there when Trigg-Wright signed the papers in front of his teammates.



Many students say seeing one of their own succeed sends a very powerful message that college is their way out and will lead them to a better life.

Other members of the McClymonds football team are expected to attend lower division schools.

The team won the state football championship in their division two years in a row. On Monday, the team heads to Sacramento to be acknowledged by members of the assembly and state senate.

Wednesday afternoon, Oxford Way Tailoring, with the help of the Oakland-based nonprofit "Ladies in Red," donated a suit, shirt and tie to every member of the team for Monday's event.

"I never thought that I would put on a suit," said McClymonds High School student Albert Mitchell. "Suits represent businessmen or someone successful. To see myself wearing this is amazing."

