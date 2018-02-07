  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
NORTH BAY FIRES

Mack the cat back with owner after custody battle in North Bay

Two cats disappeared when a North Bay family lost two homes in the North Bay Fires last year. Darcy was found right away, and Mack was taken to a shelter, where he was adopted by another family, now after a custody battle, he's back home with his owner Shelby. (KGO-TV)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
Two cats disappeared when a North Bay family lost two homes in the North Bay Fires last year. Darcy was found right away, and Mack was taken to a shelter, where he was adopted by another family, now after a custody battle, he's back home with his owner Shelby.

EXCLUSIVE: Cat rescued from North Bay fires in custody battle

Sonoma County officials confirmed the feline was given back to his original owner Wednesday.

Click here to learn more about the custody battle involving Mack after he was lost in the North Bay fires.
