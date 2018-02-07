Mack the cat back with owner after custody battle in North Bay

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --Two cats disappeared when a North Bay family lost two homes in the North Bay Fires last year. Darcy was found right away, and Mack was taken to a shelter, where he was adopted by another family, now after a custody battle, he's back home with his owner Shelby.
EXCLUSIVE: Cat rescued from North Bay fires in custody battle
Sonoma County officials confirmed the feline was given back to his original owner Wednesday.
