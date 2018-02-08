  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
TESLA

Tesla Model 3 customers report company notified them of delivery delays

Tesla vehicles are rocket fast but making the Model 3 has been painfully slow for the company and also customers. (KGO-TV)

Tesla vehicles are rocket fast but making the Model 3 has been painfully slow for the company and also customers.

Delivery on the less expensive Tesla car has been delayed again.

Tesla announced in its earnings report it made just 2,425 Model 3s in the 4th quarter last year.

You may remember the people in the Bay Area who waited in line almost two years ago to put down the $1,000 deposit for the Model 3.

At one point Tesla had more than 500,000 customers on a waiting list for the electric car that that starts at $35,000 before incentives.

Some of those people have taken to Twitter complaining Tesla has notified them delivery might be delayed 9 months, or even until 2019.

C.E.O. Elon Musk didn't say whether the company will meet its goal of making 10-thousand Model 3s per week at some point in 2018.

Musk added, "If we can send a Roadster to the asteroid belt, we can probably solve Model 3 production."

Tesla also said reservations for the car remain "stable" despite the delays.

