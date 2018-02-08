Judge states he does not agree with prosecutors that parts of the video shows callousness. He says it seems like it's a cry for help stated in a crude way. #obduliasanchez @ABC30 — Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) February 8, 2018

A judge has sentenced a Stockton teenager who was driving while livestreaming a crash that killed her younger sister to six years and four months in prison.Last month, Obdulia Sanchez pleaded "no contest" to gross vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence and child endangerment charges.The crash happened in July near Los Banos when authorities said Sanchez was under the influence when she rolled her car over, into a barbed wire fence and then a field near Henry Miller Road and Highway 165 outside of Los Banos in Merced County. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister Jaqcueline Sanchez. A teen from Fresno was also in the car.Sanchez was live streaming on Instagram at the time and she could be heard saying in the video, "I (expletive) killed my sister, okay? I know I'm going to jail for life, alright? I understand that. This is the last thing I want to happen, okay? Alright? I don't (expletive) care though, I'm gonna hold it down. If you don't survive, I'm so (expletive) sorry."Sanchez said in court, "I'm so sorry, if I could take her place, I would. My negligence killed my sister. I was stupid, immature and irresponsible."