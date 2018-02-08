  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Stockton teen who livestreamed crash that killed sister sentenced to more than 6 years in prison

A judge has sentenced a Stockton teenager who was driving while livestreaming a crash that killed her younger sister to six years and four months in prison.

MERCED, Calif. --
Last month, Obdulia Sanchez pleaded "no contest" to gross vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence and child endangerment charges.


The crash happened in July near Los Banos when authorities said Sanchez was under the influence when she rolled her car over, into a barbed wire fence and then a field near Henry Miller Road and Highway 165 outside of Los Banos in Merced County. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister Jaqcueline Sanchez. A teen from Fresno was also in the car.


Sanchez was live streaming on Instagram at the time and she could be heard saying in the video, "I (expletive) killed my sister, okay? I know I'm going to jail for life, alright? I understand that. This is the last thing I want to happen, okay? Alright? I don't (expletive) care though, I'm gonna hold it down. If you don't survive, I'm so (expletive) sorry."

Family members say her 14-year-old sister was killed, and a live recording of the crash has gone viral.


Sanchez said in court, "I'm so sorry, if I could take her place, I would. My negligence killed my sister. I was stupid, immature and irresponsible."
