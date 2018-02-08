Fremont Police investigate violent home invasion

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --Fremont Detectives are investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred in the Weibel neighborhood Wednesday night just after 8:30 p.m.
According to Fremont Police, the dispatch center received a 911 call of an in-progress residential burglary, later upgraded to a home invasion robbery,
occurring in the 45000 block of Little Foot Place. The female caller stated she was locked in the bathroom and could hear voices of unfamiliar people inside the home.
"It took me a second that something bad is happening I just screamed don't shoot her and before I even completed my sentence someone came in and hit my head knocked me to the floor and started asking me for money," said Prasanth, the homeowner.
Officers were immediately dispatched and responded with lights and siren to the location. When they arrived the suspects had already left the home.
Three family members including the couple's teenage daughter were pistol-whipped.
"He came and put the gun at my head I was down I sat down and I was screaming and he dragged me into that room by my hair," said Radhika, Prasanth's wife.
The family thinks the burglars came through the front door because the lock wasn't turned completely.
"We always felt safe, one incident won't take away anything from us, yeah, we'll be more careful but we love this neighborhood and that doesn't change it," said Prasanth.
The suspects demanded money and stole items including jewelry, currency and electronic devices.
The loss is valued at approximately $8,000. Fremont Fire and Paramedics Plus responded and provided medical aid to the victims at the scene.
Patrol officers and detectives worked throughout the night contacting neighbors, collecting evidence and taking statements from all of the victims.
At this time, the investigation remains ongoing and the suspects have not been identified. The suspects are described as follows:
Suspect 1: White or Hispanic male adult, approximately 5'8" tall, broad shoulders, black sagging jeans, armed with a handgun.
Suspect 2: White or Hispanic male adult, approximately 5'7" tall, muscular build, black jeans, black gloves, armed with a handgun.
Suspect 3: White male adult, approximately 6' tall, skinny build, white jeans, armed with a handgun.
Suspect 4: Hispanic male adult, approximately 5'10" tall, muscular build, heavy accent, dark colored pants, armed with a handgun.
Suspect 5: Unknown description, driver of the suspect vehicle.
Suspect Vehicle: A small dark-colored SUV or crossover type vehicle.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please call the Fremont Police Department's Investigative Unit at 510-790-6900 or
email Detective Gaches at Cgaches@fremont.gov. We will also accept anonymous tips.
For texting, send TIP FREMONTPD followed by your message to 888-777, or log onto a computer and send your tip at https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/6216337.