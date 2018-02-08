SF NASA interns may be forced out of onsite housing due to gov. shutdown

NASA Interns got a letter, which was literally a pink slip, telling them that if there is a government shut down they will need to pack up and be out of their onsite dorm rooms by 10 a.m. at Moffett Field.That would leave them less than 12 hours to vacate. Two interns, who did not want to be identified for fear of retribution, voiced their concerns."This is the second time in four-and-a-half weeks and I think it's ridiculous," said one intern. "I don't think they should kick us out of housing. We aren't from here, some of us aren't even from America.""I'm expected to go to work tomorrow, I'm also expected to move out of my housing by 10 a.m. so I'm going to move out, go to work tomorrow and if they pass the budget I'll stay and move back in -- if not, I'll drive back to Oregon," said another intern.Interns are scrambling to secure temporary housing in the meantime. One young man will drive home to Oregon, as you read, that's six hours each way -- until the shutdown is over.Others are staying with mentors or are looking for affordable hotels.