  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Newborn found abandoned with a note from mother in Tucson Airport

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities in Tucson, Arizona, are looking for the mother of a newborn baby who was left with a note in the city's airport bathroom. (KABC)

TUCSON, Ariz. --
Authorities in Tucson, Arizona, are looking for the mother of a newborn baby who was left with a note in the city's airport bathroom.

Security cameras at the airport captured a woman carrying something in her arms that appeared to be wrapped in a blanket. Airport security immediately started searching the airport's surveillance video as soon as they got a 911 call regarding an abandoned newborn baby.

The caller said someone had left the child with a note in the bathroom and that she was wrapped in a blanket.

Authorities believe the woman gave birth inside the airport, but then carried the baby to a family changing room in the baggage claim area and abandoned the infant on a changing table with the letter.

The first part of the note appeared to be written from the newborn's perspective.

"Please help me. My mom had no idea she was pregnant. She is unable and unfit to take care of me. Please get me to the authorities so they can find a good home," it said, in part.

The second half appeared to be the mother's plea.

"I just want what is best for him and it's not me. Please, I'm sorry," it said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child abandonedbabybirthsurveillance videoairport newsu.s. & worldArizona
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video