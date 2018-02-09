  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
JUSTIN TRUDEAU

Canada Prime Minister meets with Gov. Jerry Brown

EMBED </>More Videos

It was all smiles inside San Francisco's Fairmont Friday morning where Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Gov. Jerry Brown and Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom who kept the mood light with a joke about the city by the bay. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It was all smiles inside San Francisco's Fairmont Friday morning where Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Gov. Jerry Brown and Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom who kept the mood light with a joke about the city by the bay.

"I appreciate the prime minister being in San Francisco. As former mayor we like to describe it as 49 square miles surrounded by reality, which is one way to describe a wacky and wonderful place," Newsom said.

VIDEO: Justin Trudeau talks tech with top execs in San Francisco
EMBED More News Videos

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rubbed shoulders with some of San Franisco's tech elite during his visit Thursday.



Trudeau met privately with Brown for 45 minutes and then repeated the process with Newsom, making brief comments at each appearance.

EXCLUSIVE: Calif. Governor Jerry Brown talks with ABC7

The two main topics were trade and climate change, with the governor emphasizing the need to commit to zero emission vehicles.

After the meetings, ABC7 News caught up with the governor who elaborated on why this is a focus with Trudeau. "The Trump people have their heads in the sand and we have to make allies in Canada, Brown said.

RELATED: Canadian PM arrives in Bay Area to meet with business leaders

Three demonstrators slipped through security and chanted outside the meeting room, protesting the expansion of the Kinder Morgan Pipeline.

The governor told ABC7 News they could hear them, but he was relieved to learn they weren't there for him.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldbusinessjustin trudeaugavin newsomjerry brownSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Canadian PM arrives in Bay Area to meet with business leaders
JUSTIN TRUDEAU
Charlotte Shultz reveals what she asked PM Justin Trudeau to do
Canadian PM pitches Canada tech jobs to San Francisco market
Following Justin Trudeau: Political rock star
Following Justin Trudeau: Political rock star
More justin trudeau
POLITICS
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
What Really Matters: A Protest in Pictures
Jackie Speier talks national politics with ABC7 News
Known Russian spy ship docks in Cuba
Nancy Pelosi fends off criticism that Democrats need new leadership
More Politics
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video