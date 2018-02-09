Canada Prime Minister meets with Gov. Jerry Brown

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3056196" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rubbed shoulders with some of San Franisco's tech elite during his visit Thursday.

It was all smiles inside San Francisco's Fairmont Friday morning where Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Gov. Jerry Brown and Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom who kept the mood light with a joke about the city by the bay."I appreciate the prime minister being in San Francisco. As former mayor we like to describe it as 49 square miles surrounded by reality, which is one way to describe a wacky and wonderful place," Newsom said.Trudeau met privately with Brown for 45 minutes and then repeated the process with Newsom, making brief comments at each appearance.The two main topics were trade and climate change, with the governor emphasizing the need to commit to zero emission vehicles.After the meetings, ABC7 News caught up with the governor who elaborated on why this is a focus with Trudeau. "The Trump people have their heads in the sand and we have to make allies in Canada, Brown said.Three demonstrators slipped through security and chanted outside the meeting room, protesting the expansion of the Kinder Morgan Pipeline.The governor told ABC7 News they could hear them, but he was relieved to learn they weren't there for him.