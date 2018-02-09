The ring is reportedly worth $12,000. For a chance to win it, you must tweet out your love for the Big Mac using #BlingMacContest.
McDonald's says the person with the most creative vows will win the ring.
Click here for more stories, photos, and videos on McDonald's.
Love is in the air! Literally. With the aroma of the 3 Big Mac burgers.😝 And we're celebrating with the Bling Mac—a gratuitously diamond-encrusted prize for the fan who tweets the best, most creative vows of Big Mac burger love to @McDonalds in the #BlingMacContest! 👀🍔💍 pic.twitter.com/EADWJzVOvU— McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 7, 2018