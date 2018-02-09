Teams compete to solve global poverty at Stanford

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --Styled after ABC's Shark Tank, the humanitarian organization CARE created an international competition for teams looking to solve the problem of poverty.
It's called Scale X Design.
Six teams took the stage at Stanford Friday night.
The team from Vietnam created a project called Alweather. The pitch -- a fee for service model that produces weather forecasts, a seasonal calendar, and agriculture advisories to better plan a prepare crops.
The team from India represented Teaching Resource Labs. They're working on building teachers' capacities to promote STEM for girls through technology and hands-on learning.
Judges include executives from Cisco, Lyft and Starbucks.
The winning team takes home $75,000 if they're the judge's winner. The audience favorite takes home $25,0000.
Congratulations to the winners:
