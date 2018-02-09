  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
POVERTY

Teams compete to solve global poverty at Stanford

Styled after ABC's Shark Tank, the humanitarian organization CARE created an international competition for teams looking to solve the problem of poverty.

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --
Styled after ABC's Shark Tank, the humanitarian organization CARE created an international competition for teams looking to solve the problem of poverty.

RELATED: Moms against poverty helps kids in the Bay Area, around the world

It's called Scale X Design.

Six teams took the stage at Stanford Friday night.

The team from Vietnam created a project called Alweather. The pitch -- a fee for service model that produces weather forecasts, a seasonal calendar, and agriculture advisories to better plan a prepare crops.

The team from India represented Teaching Resource Labs. They're working on building teachers' capacities to promote STEM for girls through technology and hands-on learning.


Judges include executives from Cisco, Lyft and Starbucks.

The winning team takes home $75,000 if they're the judge's winner. The audience favorite takes home $25,0000.

Congratulations to the winners:
