North Bay teacher alleges sexual harassment by male students

A high school teacher in Mill Valley is accusing male students of sexually harassing her, doing everything from physical touching to obscene letters and phone calls.The teacher at Tamalpais High School is the second teacher in the North Bay to come forward with such accusations.Math teacher Eva Reider says it is time for her to say Me Too. She says she has been sexually harassed more than a dozen times at the school. She went public at last week's board meeting.Reider says the school has not made permanent changes when she has complained in the past. She says a good start would be requiring students to go through sexual harassment prevention training. The district has responded since the meeting saying it has taken two steps.It has hired an attorney who specializes in workplace investigations to look into the complaint and release a report with the findings and second, officials have appointed a second Title IX officer to the school. Those officers are responsible for receiving and responding to complaints.Reider is the second teacher in the district; the other teaches at Redwood High. Reider says this has created trauma for her she will be taking a personal leave next year.