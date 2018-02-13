After six months of research, the Marin County Board of Supervisors wants some control over short-term vacation rentals. "The community demands it," said Supervisor Dennis Rodoni, who represents West Marin County where hundreds of residents rent rooms or houses.The ordinance would require short-term rental properties to post signage including a local contact number, a business license number, and occupancy tax certificate number.It is not popular with owners of some rental properties. "This will make me a target to my neighbors," said John McHugh of Novato, who rents two rooms in his home to help pay for retirement. At a public hearing, last July, he told supervisors, "The only thing standing between me and living under an overpass is Airbnb."Other short-term renters like the idea. 'I think it would make an enormous difference, right now, because it is an us versus them argument, said Muir Beach renter Victoria Hamilton-Rivers when we spoke with her last July.And Aribnb spokesperson described, today, how the company already makes landlords pay taxes, and posts contacts numbers for guests who get out of hand.The Marin County Board of Supervisors will have another public hearing on the proposed ordinance next March 13.