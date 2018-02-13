  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
REAL ESTATE

Marin County's Board of Supervisors closer to regulating short-term rentals

EMBED </>More Videos

After six months of research, the Marin County Board of Supervisors wants some control over short-term vacation rentals. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) --
After six months of research, the Marin County Board of Supervisors wants some control over short-term vacation rentals. "The community demands it," said Supervisor Dennis Rodoni, who represents West Marin County where hundreds of residents rent rooms or houses.

The ordinance would require short-term rental properties to post signage including a local contact number, a business license number, and occupancy tax certificate number.

RELATED: Authorities shut down Salinas gas station Airbnb

It is not popular with owners of some rental properties. "This will make me a target to my neighbors," said John McHugh of Novato, who rents two rooms in his home to help pay for retirement. At a public hearing, last July, he told supervisors, "The only thing standing between me and living under an overpass is Airbnb."

Other short-term renters like the idea. 'I think it would make an enormous difference, right now, because it is an us versus them argument, said Muir Beach renter Victoria Hamilton-Rivers when we spoke with her last July.

RELATED: Short-term rental market exploding in Marin County as officials mull regulations


And Aribnb spokesperson described, today, how the company already makes landlords pay taxes, and posts contacts numbers for guests who get out of hand.

The Marin County Board of Supervisors will have another public hearing on the proposed ordinance next March 13.

Click here for more stories on Airbnb.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsreal estaterental propertyairbnbvacationmarin countyneighborSan Rafael
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Marin County officials mull regulations for short-term rentals
REAL ESTATE
UC Berkeley study predicts dramatic sea level rise for the Bay Area
Ask Finney: Fixing Social Security errors, travel insurance importance
Cannabis lab struggles to find home in Bay Area
What's the most expensive apartment for rent in San Francisco?
More real estate
POLITICS
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
What Really Matters: A Protest in Pictures
Jackie Speier talks national politics with ABC7 News
Known Russian spy ship docks in Cuba
Nancy Pelosi fends off criticism that Democrats need new leadership
More Politics
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video