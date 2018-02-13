San Francisco police and fire responded to a medical emergency Tuesday afternoon at James Lick Middle School in the Mission-Dolores neighborhood, resulting in 10 students being hospitalized.The students ingested a substance that caused "adverse reactions," according to San Francisco Unified School District spokeswoman Jessica Wan.Around 2:55 p.m., police said on Twitter that medical personnel and officers were responding to the school, located at 1220 Noe St.Seven students have minor injuries, two have moderate injuries, and one is experiencing critical but non-life threatening injuries, according to Jonathan Baxter, San Francisco fire spokesman.The students are currently receiving medical care and their parents have been contacted, according to Wan.Authorities have not yet determined what substance the students ingested, but the Department of Public Health is investigating the incident.There were reports that additional students ingested the substance and were being treated inside the building, but Baxter said the information was incorrect.He said there was a separate, unrelated medical emergency at James Lick Middle School and that student was treated inside the school and transported to the hospital with an injury not considered life-threatening.