Mom dies from flu complications after refusing Tamiflu due to cost

A second-grade teacher from a Texas elementary school has died from flu complications.Officials with the Weatherford Independent School District confirmed Heather Holland's death.The district said the 38-year-old mother of two died early Sunday,"She was a very, very kind lady, very good teacher. Everybody thought very highly of her, so it's really tough," said parent Lindsay Larossa.Larossa had seen Holland just last week when their kids played together.Holland died from complications after her husband said she refused to take Tamiflu because of the cost.