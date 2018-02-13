  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
FLU

Mom dies from flu complications after refusing Tamiflu due to cost

Watch the report from Action News at 12 p.m. on February 13, 2018.

WEATHERFORD, Texas --
A second-grade teacher from a Texas elementary school has died from flu complications.

RELATED: 3-year-old girl who did not get flu shot dies days after being hospitalized with flu-like symptoms

Officials with the Weatherford Independent School District confirmed Heather Holland's death.

The district said the 38-year-old mother of two died early Sunday, reported WTVT in Dallas.

RELATED: How to tell the difference between the cold and flu

"She was a very, very kind lady, very good teacher. Everybody thought very highly of her, so it's really tough," said parent Lindsay Larossa.

Larossa had seen Holland just last week when their kids played together.

Holland died from complications after her husband said she refused to take Tamiflu because of the cost.

Click here for full coverage on the flu.
