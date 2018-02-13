  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Bay Area officials 'outraged' at Trump food stamp proposal

EMBED </>More Videos

The Trump administration is proposing changes to what it calls the nation's largest hunger safety net, the food stamp program. Critics, including a Bay Area congresswoman, are outraged. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Trump administration is proposing changes to what it calls the nation's largest hunger safety net, the food stamp program. Critics, including a Bay Area congresswoman, are outraged.

In California, the food stamp benefits are put on an electronic card called EBT. Retailers can accept them only for food and authorized products.

Now, anyone receiving $90 a month or more would have that slashed in half and government-issued food boxes would be handed out instead.

RELATED: Trump administration proposes plan to replace food stamps

"It's very disappointing, we feel, just because someone is on EBT or food stamps, doesn't mean they should not have a choice about what they eat or buy," said Marcy Coburn, who runs CUESA, a nonprofit that manages several Bay Area farmer's markets where food stamps can be used to buy veggies and fruits, which in turn, benefits local farmers.

There would be no fresh produce or meat in what the government has dubbed Harvest Boxes, just nonperishables.

In a tweet Tuesday, East Bay Congresswoman Barbara Lee blasted the plan:


The agriculture secretary says it would save more than $200 billion over the next decade.

"...half the food stamp expenditure in a more effective, efficient way," said Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.

RELATED: Viral petition asks for food stamps to pay for pet food

.
The San Francisco Marin Foodbank serves 30,000 people a month including those who run low on food stamps.director Paul Ash says the current program should not be replaced for one he feels is unworkable.

"We need to look at how to make EBT better, not tear it down," said Paul Ash of the foodbank.

Click here for more stories on President Trump.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldfoodfood stampshungermoneybudgetbudget cutsWashington DCSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Trump administration proposes plan to replace food stamps
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Jackie Speier talks national politics with ABC7 News
Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce
Trump Organization subpoenaed for Russia-related documents
Trump administration imposes sanctions on 19 Russians
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
What Really Matters: A Protest in Pictures
Jackie Speier talks national politics with ABC7 News
Known Russian spy ship docks in Cuba
Nancy Pelosi fends off criticism that Democrats need new leadership
More Politics
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video