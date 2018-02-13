  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
SFPD

Family of SF shooting victim suing city because gun stolen from police officer

EMBED </>More Videos

The family Abel Esquivel is preparing to sue the city of San Francisco and its police department, claiming the city is responsible because the gun used to kill him was stolen from a police officer. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The family of a murder victim is preparing to sue the city of San Francisco and it's police department. They are claiming the city is responsible because the suspect used a gun stolen from a police officer.

Abel Esquivel was shot to death in August at 26th Street and South Van Ness, just a block from his home.

RELATED: Gun stolen from SF police officer's car used in gang-related homicide days later

"He had just gotten off work. It was 2 in the morning. He did not know his assailants," said the victim's family attorney, Alison Cordova.

She says the shooter and two others had been on a crime spree -- three shootings and five robberies in one night.

"That was enabled solely by a police officer who apparently is a decorated veteran who failed to secure his weapon in his vehicle and leaving it with ammunition," Cordova said.

Cordova represents Esquivel's family. She says the suspected shooter, Erick Pineda, stole the gun from a San Francisco police officer's personal car.

EXCLUSIVE: Gun, ammo theft from San Mateo deputy's car in San Francisco's Tenderloin investigated

The suspect was also wearing an ICE "tracking device" strapped to his ankle. "That monitor, in fact, was the evidence they are using to tie him to the three shootings and five robberies that occurred," Cordova said.

Esquivel's family is suing the city, its police department and the owner of the gun, Officer Marvin Cabuntala.

The complaint will be filed Wednesday.

RELATED: Ranger testifies on theft of gun used in Kate Steinle shooting at SF's Pier 14

"They want the message to be loud and clear that law enforcement officers need to start securing their weapons properly," Cordova said.

And that law applies to both private citizens and law enforcement. "You have to either lock the firearm in the trunk or you have to lock it in a container that's out of plain view," Cordova said.

Police tell ABC7 News they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the stolen gun.

Meantime, they say the officer is still on duty pending the outcome of that probe.

Click here for more stories related to the SFPD.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
lawsuitgun safetygunsSFPDfatal shootingtheftbreak-inmurderSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Gun stolen from SFPD officer's car used in gang-related homicide
San Francisco sheriff's deputy's gun stolen from rental car
Lawmaker seeks answers after guns stolen from sergeant's car in SF
Ranger testifies on theft of gun used in Steinle shooting in SF
SFPD
Driver in custody following fatal hit-and-run in San Francisco
Jury finds SF 'Hot Cop' guilty of felony hit-and-run
SF cops one step closer to obtaining tasers, police commission approves policy
San Francisco Police commission set to potentially approve taser policy
3 robbery suspects in custody after chase in San Francisco
More SFPD
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video