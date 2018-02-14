Bay Area health officials urge STD testing on Valentine's Day

Bay Area Health Departments are urging people to celebrate Valentine's Day by getting tested for sexually transmitted diseases.So, why is this being done now?They are hoping the love holiday brings awareness to the fact that syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia have been increasing for the past five years.According to the CDC, California has the highest number of cases among all states.So, In honor of Valentine's Day - places like Marin County have adopted a resolution proclaiming it National Condom Week."STD testing should be part of everyone's health routine as long as they are sexually active, especially for adolescents and young adults," said Dr. Lisa Santora, Deputy Public Health Officer with the Marin County Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)."National statistics say that one in two young adults will get an STD before age 25. Condoms remain an extremely effective way to protect yourself from STDs and to prevent unintended pregnancy."