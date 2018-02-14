  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
ANIMAL CRUELTY

Sources: Suspect in dog's death in San Francisco arrested 40 times previously

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC7 News has learned the person accused of throwing a Chihuahua to its death off the seventh floor of a parking garage had been arrested more than 40 times in San Francisco before being taken into custody for animal cruelty. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The auto burglary suspect who hurled a chihuahua off the seventh floor of a San Francisco garage is no stranger to the law.

Wakeen Best was charged Wednesday with felony auto burglary, vandalism and animal cruelty after a dashboard camera caught the crimes on tape.

Police say the Best targeted vehicles parked in the Sutter-Stockton garage, and on Saturday, grabbed Dunky, a 4-year-old chihuahua, during a car break-in.

"It's very disturbing particularly when you're talking about a defenseless little animal," said Alex Bastian, District Attorney spokesman.

An online petition calling for the DA to prosecute Best to the full extent of the law has already received 732 comments.

RELATED: Dog tossed to its death from SF parking garage during burglary
EMBED More News Videos

San Francisco police said they arrested an animal cruelty and auto burglary suspect thought to have tossed a Chihuahua to its death Saturday from the seventh floor of a parking garage.


Best pleaded not guilty Wednesday, while prosecutors asked for no bail and no contact with animals.

"This seems totally out of character," said Public Defender Alexandra Pray. "I find it hard to believe (Best) would intentionally hurt an animal."

Just last month, Best was convicted of auto burglary, which also happened in the Sutter-Stockton garage. Best served a total of 64 days in jail and was put on probation.

Best's rap sheet shows 40 arrests, mostly for low-level crimes, over 15 years.

The judge set bail at $85,000, but because Best violated felony probation from the old auto burglary case, it's unlikely this defendant will get out soon.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal abuseanimal crueltydogburglaryauto theftparkingSFPDarrestSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Dog tossed to its death from SF parking garage during burglary
ANIMAL CRUELTY
'He couldn't breathe:' Family speaks out after dog dies on flight
Teacher accused of feeding puppy to turtle in front of students
Dog dies on United flight after being put in overhead bin
Debate rages over controversial rodeo events in Hayward
Police: 4 kill $1,000 worth of fish with bleach at Walmart
More animal cruelty
PETS & ANIMALS
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
ABC7 to hold National Puppy Day adoption event
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
Happy Panda Day!
Tragic pet incidents point to need to protect pets while traveling
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video