  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

Student at Florida high school where shooting occurred: 'Everyone predicted this'

PARKLAND, Fla. --
At least 14 people have been injured in a shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Officials have confirmed that a suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect, a former student, was the subject of jokes from other kids, according to a student at the school.

VIDEO: School shooting witness: I heard too many gunshots to count
EMBED More News Videos

A student who was inside Stoneman Douglas High School at the time of a shooting heard too many gunshots to count during the shooting spree.



A student told WFOR-TV that other students "knew it was going to be him."

"A lot of people were saying it was going to be him. A lot of kids threw jokes around saying that he was going to be the one to shoot up the school," the student said. "It turns out that everyone predicted it. That's crazy."

PHOTOS: Shooting at Florida high school


Seventeen-year-old junior Matthew Walker spoke to ABC News, saying the suspect was known to show off knives and guns.

"He was going class to class just shooting at random kids," he said. "Everything he posts (on social media) is about weapons. It's sick."

Click here for full coverage on the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland and click here for a look at comprehensive coverage on school shootings here in the Bay Area and across the country.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
school shootingu.s. & worldshootingparkland school shootingFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Sheriff: At least 17 dead in Florida school shooting
School shooting witness: I heard too many gunshots to count
Worst mass shootings in recent U.S. history
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING
VIDEO: Deputy seen outside Florida school during massacre
PHOTO ESSAY: Bay Area students find their voice on National Walkout day
SF students share passion for gun reform during walkout
VIDEO: Single student walks out of school under threat of suspension
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
More parkland school shooting
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos