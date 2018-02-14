  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
7 ON YOUR SIDE

Ask Finney: Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gift Ideas, Parking Tickets, Buying a Home

EMBED </>More Videos

7 On Your Side's Consumer Expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
7 On Your Side's Consumer Expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.

Question 1:

Justin from San Mateo County asked: Any last-minute gift ideas for my girlfriend that's not candy or flowers?

Answer 1:

When it comes to gifts, people prefer experiences over stuff. Valentine's Day is no different. A survey from a couple of years back asked women what they wanted. Dinner came out on top. And jewelry came in second. If you don't have the cash to spring for dinner, maybe a movie or a walk in a nearby park, and a bottle of wine. All that said, diamonds might work well, too.

Question 2:

Rene asked us on Twitter: I received a notice from a collections agency that I'm delinquent on a parking ticket from the City of Oakland for $254. But I was not in Oakland, and the ticket belongs to a vehicle I do not own. What should I do?

Answer 2:

You probably heard from the city and ignored it. If that is the case, the clock is ticking. Call and explain it is not your car.
You will then have to fill-out forms. The clock could be running out, so get on it. Typically, you have 21 days to contest a parking ticket.

Here is a link to the City of Oakland parking website. And you have 30 days to contest the collection notice.

Question 3:

Fely asked: When is the best time to buy a house?

Answer 3:

For the most choices, spring and early summer. That's when families put their homes on the market to sell, and when families begin looking, so they can move during the summer break. The best time to buy for price is December. People are thinking about the holidays and not home buying, so prices tend to drop.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
society7 On Your Sideconsumerconsumer concernsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Earplay concert, Super Duper Burgers
Why you might want to consider travel insurance
Tragic pet incidents point to need to protect pets while traveling
Consumer Catch-up: iHeartMedia bankruptcy, Apple parental help
More 7 On Your Side
SOCIETY
San Francisco to kick off St. Patrick's Day with parade
Popular exhibit Bouquets to Art returns to SF
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
Oakland elementary students not very impressed with time capsule
ICYMI: Here's a look at some of this week's most memorable moments
More Society
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video