  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
BROCK TURNER

Stanford professor receives envelope containing white powder, rape threat

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC7 News has learned the envelope was addressed to Professor Michelle Dauber, who has led the recall effort of Judge Aaron Persky. (KGO-TV)

By
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --
Parts of the Stanford University campus were shut down on Wednesday after an envelope with white powder in it was discovered at the Neukom Law School Building.

ABC7 News has learned the envelope was addressed to Professor Michelle Dauber, who has led the recall effort of Judge Aaron Persky, who presided over the Brock Turner trial.

Dauber tells us in addition to the envelope with the suspicious white powder, there was also a "rape threat."

Stanford officials say the note stated: "Since you are going to disrobe Persky, I am going to treat you like 'Emily Doe'. Let's see what kind of sentencing I get for being a rich white male."

RELATED: Supporters get 95,000 signatures to put Judge Persky recall on ballot

Stanford says that the white powder has been investigated and was found to be harmless.

The building has reopened to the public.

Dauber says, "Judge Persky's campaign continues to use hate-filled language and continues to actively defend Brock Turner and attack Emily Doe and me personally. The verbal attacks have continued to escalate.

"I get threats on a regular basis, but this one was really escalating, because it included the white powder, and it seems like a direct threat of violence," said Dauber. "We're not going to be intimidated. We're not going to stop what we're doing. We're going to continue to stand with survivors of sexual assault, we're going to continue pursuing the democratic process."

Click here for more stories and video related to the Brock Turner case.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
evacuationcollegesafetyschool safetythreatrapeBrock TurnerStanford UniversityPalo Alto
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BROCK TURNER
Stanford students protest 'silencing' of Brock Turner victim
Note to Stanford professor threatens 'I am going to treat you like Emily Doe'
Santa Clara Co. to hold special election to recall Judge Persky
Effort to recall judge in Stanford sexual assault case heads to ballot
More Brock Turner
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video