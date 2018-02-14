  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
VALENTINE'S DAY

Valentine's Day SoFi survey explores truth about love and money

EMBED </>More Videos

This Valentine's Day, Bay Area fintech firm SoFi wants to talk about a tough relationship: the one between romance and finance. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
This Valentine's Day, Bay Area fintech firm SoFi wants to talk about a tough relationship: the one between romance and finance.

RELATED: Raiders' TJ Carrie spreads joy, reunites with Stanford surgeon who changed his life

The company conducted a nationwide survey of couples ages 18-45 and found that for many, money can be a touchy topic.

In San Francisco's Financial District, Molly and Warren Holmes were celebrating Valentine's Day in an unconventional way:

"We met with our financial planner just a moment ago," Molly Holmes said.

It's not exactly a candlelight dinner, but the couple believes talking about finances will bring them closer together. And SoFi's research shows they're onto something.


"Money is still very much taboo," said SoFi spokesperson Nadia Last. "Half of the people that we surveyed have actually lied to their significant other about the true cost of what they were buying."

Eating lunch two tables away from the Holmes family, Ben and Carrie Mottau said they know that problem well:

"Surfboards for me," Ben Mottau said.

"Yeah, you would hide that," Carrie Mottau agreed.

SoFi says its survey got over 3,300 responses and included some surprising results. Among other things, it revealed how much people worry about their debt and their credit scores.

"40 percent of the people we surveyed would rather share their cell phone password -- meaning complete access to their cell phone, their texts, their photos their social media, rather than disclosing how much debt they have," Last said.

The survey posed another no-win question: Is it worse to have your partner cheat on you or ruin your credit score?

RELATED: How to say 'I love you' around the world

"Oh, ruin my credit score," Molly Holmes said, as her husband nodded agreement. "I could fix a credit score. I don't think I could fix a cheater."

"My credit ruined," Ben Mottau said, as his wife concurred. "By a landslide."

But 30 percent of those who took the survey disagreed.

"(Those) people would rather be cheated on than go into more or less financial ruin," Last said.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societymoneybusinessfinancepersonal financeholidayvalentine's dayresearchSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VALENTINE'S DAY
ICYMI: Valentine's Day weddings, 'Black Panther' hits theaters
Bay Area health officials urge STD testing on Valentine's Day
'Express Marriage Services' offered by Santa Clara County on Valentine's Day
Penguins celebrate Valentine's Day in San Francisco
More valentine's day
SOCIETY
San Francisco to kick off St. Patrick's Day with parade
Popular exhibit Bouquets to Art returns to SF
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
Oakland elementary students not very impressed with time capsule
ICYMI: Here's a look at some of this week's most memorable moments
More Society
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video