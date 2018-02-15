  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Mom of Livermore fatal stabbing suspect says his girlfriend was the 'mastermind'

The mother of one of the suspects in the fatal stabbing of 19-year-old Lizette Cuesta spoke to ABC7 News on Thursday morning. (KGO-TV)

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) --
A hearing was just postponed until next month for the couple accused of killing a 19-year-old, leaving her to die on Tesla Road.

Daniel Gross, 19, and Melissa Leonardo, 25, went before a judge Thursday morning.

Father of woman fatally stabbed in Livermore says daughter brought herself justice

The couple is accused of killing Lizette Cuesta, who was found crawling, suffering from stab wounds near Livermore early Monday morning.

Her few final words helped Alameda County Sheriff's deputies catch the two people suspected of killing her.

Tracy Gross spoke to ABC7 News on Thursday morning.

Families grieve as 2 accused of killing Livermore woman appear in court

The mother of one of the suspects spoke to ABC7 News on Thursday morning.

Tracy Gross says her son worked with the victim and she blames her son's girlfriend for Cuesta's murder.

"She was the mastermind. There was all types of things that were said and done and I didn't put two and two together. If I had, that girl would probably still be alive," said Tracy Gross.

Friends, family mourn 19-year-old Livermore homicide victim

She says she has not been able to talk to her son and she found out about the murder on the news.

