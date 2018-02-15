Mom of Livermore fatal stabbing suspect says his girlfriend was the 'mastermind'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3090201" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tracy Gross spoke to ABC7 News on Thursday morning.

Her son is accused of killing 19-yr-old Lizette Cuesta. She says they worked together and liked each other. pic.twitter.com/Z7GR9gx11Z — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 15, 2018

Tracy Gross, mother of murder suspect Daniel, has nightmares thinking about what the victim experienced. pic.twitter.com/KXVpV23o8v — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 15, 2018

A hearing was just postponed until next month for the couple accused of killing a 19-year-old, leaving her to die on Tesla Road.Daniel Gross, 19, and Melissa Leonardo, 25, went before a judge Thursday morning.The couple is accused of killing Lizette Cuesta, who was found crawling, suffering from stab wounds near Livermore early Monday morning.Her few final words helped Alameda County Sheriff's deputies catch the two people suspected of killing her.The mother of one of the suspects spoke to ABC7 News on Thursday morning.Tracy Gross says her son worked with the victim and she blames her son's girlfriend for Cuesta's murder."She was the mastermind. There was all types of things that were said and done and I didn't put two and two together. If I had, that girl would probably still be alive," said Tracy Gross.She says she has not been able to talk to her son and she found out about the murder on the news.